Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock valued at $36,056,897. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 442,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

