Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $224.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,830. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

