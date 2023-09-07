Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,528. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

Read Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.