Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,223 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 219,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,800. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

