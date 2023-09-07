Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,995 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,041. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

