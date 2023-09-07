Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $94.13. 146,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

