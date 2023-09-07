Heritage Trust Co Invests $268,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 319,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,543. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

