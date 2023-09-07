Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 2,371,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

