BlackRock Inc. Has $4.35 Billion Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $4,345,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 65,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,054,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,169,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,136 shares of company stock valued at $817,539. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

