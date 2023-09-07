Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.21. 111,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,748. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

