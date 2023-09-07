Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,093,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,645 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.58% of Moderna worth $3,853,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.68. 363,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,784. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,652 shares of company stock worth $35,798,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

