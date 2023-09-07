Heritage Trust Co Invests $207,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

