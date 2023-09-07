HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.34% of HCA Healthcare worth $3,872,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.89. 66,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,560. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

