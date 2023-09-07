BlackRock Inc. Sells 393,855 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.32% of McKesson worth $4,056,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,289 shares of company stock worth $7,687,720. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $8.32 on Thursday, hitting $419.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,437. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

