BlackRock Inc. Has $4.36 Billion Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,503,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 807,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $4,358,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 393,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after buying an additional 201,467 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

