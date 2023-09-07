Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $8,868,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 36,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,946. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

