Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,423 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,311,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

