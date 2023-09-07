Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases Shares of 10,373 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after buying an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 825,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 1,321,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

