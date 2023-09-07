Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.05% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,966. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,182 shares of company stock worth $2,753,520 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 127,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

