Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SF traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 111,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

