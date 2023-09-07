Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 106,240 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,240 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

ACHC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,980. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

