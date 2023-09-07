Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $867,000 in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.52% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,537,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 7,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,191. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

