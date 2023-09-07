Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 6,607 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,781. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.