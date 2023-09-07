Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,753. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

