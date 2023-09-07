Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 607,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,644. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.