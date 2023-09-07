Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.38. 135,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,756. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.