Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,974 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 169,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,825. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.67 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.27%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

