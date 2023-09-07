Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 934,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.