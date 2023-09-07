MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.74 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

