Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 30,050 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,731,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 589,200 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 920,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Profile



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

