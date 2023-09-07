Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $158.51. 429,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,278,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,620,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.