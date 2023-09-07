Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $158.51. 429,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,278,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,620,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.