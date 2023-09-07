Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,689 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $559.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $561.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.