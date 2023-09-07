Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,787 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.