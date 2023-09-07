Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS remained flat at $495.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,124. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.