EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,085. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

