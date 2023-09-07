Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.09. The company had a trading volume of 170,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

