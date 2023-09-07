Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

