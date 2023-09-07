Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,065. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

