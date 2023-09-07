Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Brady Trading Down 1.9 %

BRC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

