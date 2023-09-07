GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GitLab Trading Down 2.0 %

GitLab stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.