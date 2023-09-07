GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.
GitLab stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
