AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AeroVironment by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

