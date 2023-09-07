MML Investors Services LLC Sells 230,201 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,201 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.