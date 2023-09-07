Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 864,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 716,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $168.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

