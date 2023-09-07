Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $40,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

