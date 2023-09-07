Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,907,202 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $341,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 91,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.