Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 197.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,389 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.