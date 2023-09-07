Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,689 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,977.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,890.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

