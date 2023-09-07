O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.