O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,873 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GS opened at $321.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

