Prudential Financial Inc. Has $40.54 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $419.98 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.70 and its 200 day moving average is $366.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.